Republic Day Week: Air India Cancels Few Domestic Flights, Int'l Flights Rescheduled

Air India has announced that domestic flights across a few routes will be cancelled in accordance with the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Delhi Airport. The domestic flights will be impacted between Jan 19-26 during the Republic Day week in compliance with NOTAM. However, no international flight has been cancelled by Air India but a few have been rescheduled.

During the Republic Day weekend in India, the airspace will be restricted for nearly three hours every day for one week due to the preparation activities carried out by the Indian Air Force. The Tata Group-owned airline has, therefore, taken this decision of cancelling and rescheduling flights while minimising disruptions.

The NOTAM has been issued for Jan 19-24 and Jan 26 from 10:30 to 12:45 IST. In adherence with NOTAM, Air India has cancelled all flights operating to and from Delhi during the aforementioned time period on these days. Flights operating earlier or later than the prescribed time range will continue to operate as usual.

As for international flights, they have been realigned with either a one-hour delay or advancement. Due to this, ultra-long haul, long-haul and short haul international operations from five stations, namely LHR (London), IAD (Dulles), EWR (Newark), KTM (Kathmandu) and BKK (Bangkok), will be impacted due to advancement or delay by one hour.

Air India has advised domestic as well as international passengers arriving at/departing from IGI Airport, New Delhi to check their flight status in advance so that they do not face inconvenience.

