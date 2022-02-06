Revolt Motors Opens Lifestyle Experience Cafe in Noida; 21st Retail Store in India

Revolt Motors has announced the opening of its first flagship store in Noida. The new store will be the brand’s second retail outlet in Uttar Pradesh, after opening the first one in Lucknow last month. The company is working towards setting up a robust dealership presence this year with an aim to open 44 plus new stores to meet customer requirements. The new store will not only fulfil the needs of consumers in Noida but will also be accessible to enthusiasts across Delhi-NCR. The facility is located at H-155, Sector-63, Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh – 201301 spread across 6000 sq. ft. displays the range of Revolt’s flagship motorcycle RV400.

The Uttar Pradesh government is offering 100 percent tax exemption for electric two-wheelers and around 75 percent tax exemption for other electric vehicles under its EV policy. Further, exemptions and incentives are being provided on land for the first 1,000 EV charging stations. UP’s EV policy supports every aspect of electric mobility and is focused on accelerating the adoption of EV. With tax exemption and subsidies being provided by the govt. across cities, Revolt Motors has received an overwhelming response from buyers in the year 2021 and aims at achieving a bigger milestone this year.

The RV400 comes with a 3KW motor, powered by a 72V, 3.24KWh Lithium-Ion battery that can churn out a top speed of 85km/h.

The bike can be operated through the MyRevolt App, which offers connectivity features such as bike locator, geo-fencing, customised sounds that you can change with just a tap on the screen.

It gives out complete bike diagnostics, battery status, historical data on your rides and also the option of locating the nearest Revolt Switch Station to swap your Revolt’s battery.

