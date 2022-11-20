Rider Mania 2022: Royal Enfield Showcases Handcrafted Scale Models, Bookings Open

Royal Enfield has unveiled its range of 1:3 ‘limited edition’ scale models at the 2022 Rider Mania in Goa. The miniatures are fully handcrafted and hand assembled while made with more than 250 actual motorcycle parts.

These classic collectibles appear identical to the bikes and they are available in 18 colors. Royal Enfield has started bookings exclusively at Rider Mania for 8 colors with a token of Rs 2,000. The aficionados can buy these scale models at a price of Rs 67,990.

“The miniature is a new chapter in craftsmanship that evokes an emotion of joy and pride amongst the riders at heart," said the company in an official statement. The eight color schemes for which bookings have started are Battle Green, Teal Green, Redditch Red, Maroon Chrome, Jet Black, Desert Storm, Chrome Black and Gun Grey.

Puneet Sood, Head of Apparel Business, Royal Enfield said that the company is not aiming for huge sales numbers for these models but instead intending to try and reach those who appreciate art. There is a significant interest for the 1:3 scale models from global markets and Royal Enfield is targetting to share the art of these handcrafted models on a wider level while showcasing its precision in creating them.

Dimension-wise, Royal Enfield 1:3 scale models measure 2.5 feet in length, 1.25 feet in width and 0.85 feet in height. Having a weight of 8.5 kg, these models boast of customizable number plate. The company has created 100 units initially but with increasing orders, it might expand the production and roll out more such models.

