Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge Launched in India, Here's All You Need to Know

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge: Indian buyers can now place orders for the Black Badge versions of Rolls-Royce Ghost. The luxury carmaker unveiled this scheme in October last year. Rolls-Royce has not announced the prices but says that it will be revealed on request of commissioning.

Black Badge is a trim that the company has made available for many of its vehicles, including the Roll Royce Cullinan. The trim was introduced in 2016 and is “darker in aesthetic, more urgent in personality, and dramatic in material treatment.” The Roll Royce Black Badge Ghost is touted as the purest black badge manufactured by the carmaker till now.

The Rolls Royce Black Badge is pulled on the tarmac by a beasty V12, 6.75-litre engine that churns 600hp of power and peaks at a torque of 900Nm. The specifications under the hood are different from the standard Ghost. The Black Badge Ghost has 29hp of power and 50Nm of torque more than the standard version. The powertrain is mated with a ZF eight-speed gearbox.

The interiors of the Roll Royce Black Badge Ghost are developed around the “post opulence” philosophy which fosters minimalism and purity, as defined by Henry Cloke, designer at Rolls Royce. The interiors feature black Bolivar veneer and technical fabrics woven in a diamond-shaped pattern and have an ethereal glowing fascia supported by more than 90,000 laser-etched dots. The various elements featured on the dashboard and other areas in the interiors of the car are darkened using physical vapour deposition, a method that ensures no discolouring over time.

Being a member of the Black Badge family, the Rolls Royce Black Badge Ghost gets some tweaks on the outside as well. The company’s trademark Spirit of Ecstasy and the Pantheon Grille are artistically darkened.

The car rolls on exquisite 21-inch carbon fibre composite wheels. Customers seeking to commission the car can choose from roughly 44,000 ready-to-wear colours or can make their own unique shade.

