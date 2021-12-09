Royal Enfield 650 Twins Limited Anniversary-Edition Gets Sold in Under 2 Minutes

Royal Enfield recently announced that the company sold 120 units of its limited-edition anniversary edition 650 Twins in just under two minutes. A collector’s edition, launched in celebration of Royal Enfield’s rich and storied legacy, the 60 Interceptor INT 650’s and 60 Continental GT 650’s garnered an overwhelming response from motorcycling enthusiasts across the country. Both these special edition models were unveiled at EICMA 2021, with 480 units of the Anniversary Edition 650 Twin motorcycles being made available globally.

A total of 120 anniversary edition motorcycles- 60 each of the Interceptor INT 650 and Continental GT 650- were available for customers on a first-come-first-serve basis. The sale opened on December 6, and all the bikes were sold within record time on the official website. This is a testament not only to the popularity of RE but to the sheer nostalgia factor attached to the brand.

The entire package included the anniversary edition motorcycles along with a special blacked-out Royal Enfield Genuine Motorcycling Accessories kits as well as an extended warranty for the fourth and fifth year over and above the three-year standard warranty. The limited-edition motorcycles will also be available for customers to buy in South-East Asia, Americas and European markets soon.

