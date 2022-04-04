Royal Enfield Bike Explodes Outside Temple in Andhra Pradesh: Watch Video

In a shocking video, a Royal Enfield motorcycle is seen bursting into a huge ball of fire in a video that is going viral on social media. In the video, a Royal Enfield motorcycle can be seen on fire already and as soon as the video starts, the Royal Enfield motorcycle explodes, scaring all the people witnessing the accident. At first look, it looks as if the fuel tank of the motorcycle caught fire and hence the explosion took place. As per reports, the motorcycle was parked outside a temple in Andhra Pradesh when the incident happened.

The explosion, which took place in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district, took place on a parked motorcycle and no one was reported hurt. The owner of the motorcycle had driven non-stop from Mysuru to reach the temple and had stepped inside when the explosion happened.

