Royal Enfield Brings Back Art of Motorcycling For a Second Season

Royal Enfield recently announced the commencement of the second season of Art of Motorcycling. This creative campaign from the brand helps fuel creativity amongst artists, creators and motorcycling enthusiasts by giving them an opportunity to express their love for ‘the motorcycling way of life’. For this season, Royal Enfield has partnered with three renowned experts from different creative domains to adjudicate and mentor the participants - leading fashion designers Shantanu and Nikhil, celebrated illustrator Vimal Chandran and ace photographer Bobby Joshi.

In comparison to last year, this time, winners will also get access to new learning and collaboration opportunities at Royal Enfield in addition to having their designs featured on Royal Enfield merchandise. The top three winners will get a chance to collaborate with Royal Enfield to co-create their own capsule range under the mentorship of the jury members. The next two winners will get an internship opportunity with Royal Enfield’s design team. Following 15 designs make it to Royal Enfield’s ‘Make It Yours’ configurator. With the purpose of offering exciting learning opportunities and an inclusive creative platform, Royal Enfield will also be hosting masterclasses from each of the jury members through the course of the campaign. These ‘Masterclasses’ will be available for everyone to view and will be hosted on Royal Enfield’s website and social handles, details of which will be revealed soon.

Speaking about the campaign, Puneet Sood, Head – Apparel Business, Royal Enfield said, “ Through the Art Of Motorcycling campaign, Royal Enfield aims at providing a unique platform for Designers, Artists, Illustrators and Motorcycling enthusiasts to illustrate their love for motorcycling and share tales from their journeys with the world creatively. We are extremely humbled with the response we received for the last season and we intend to take #ArtOfMotorcycling Season 2 a notch higher, to inspire, mentor and encourage enthusiasts across the country. This season we are thrilled to have three creative maestros from different genres, design, photography and art to mentor the participants and offer one of a kind learning experience."

For participation this season, enthusiasts can head over to the #ArtOfMotorcyling section on Royal Enfield’s website to register and download the toolkit. Participants can then create their own unique design and share it on Instagram, tagging @royalenfield and @royalenfieldlifestyle and using #ArtOfMotorcycling #REApparel. Last time around, in Season 1, RE received a total of 10,000+ registrations of which all the entries, 62 percent were non-Royal Enfield owners and the rest of the 38 percent were owners.

