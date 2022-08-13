Adventure purists in India and around the world have grown relatively fond of the Royal Enfield Himalayan brand. And they have every reason. The Himalayan, which was introduced over five years ago, was one of the first bikes in the entry-level adventure touring category.

Royal Enfield had an advantage over competitors that weren’t producing adventure bikes due to its early debut, which made it easier for it to capture younger adventure aficionados. Royal Enfield is now back to work on the Himalayan 450, which has been detected in the clearest image yet en route from the UK. This time, the manufacturer is creating a more advanced version of the Himalayan.

The upcoming Himalayan 450 will be built on a brand-new platform. The most recent spy photo has revealed some fresh information indicating how seriously the new Himalayan 450 will take things. The motorcycle’s rally-ride setup includes a high seat height, adventure-spec wire-spoke wheels (probably tubeless), oil-cooling, and more. The high ground clearance ranges from 220 mm to 240 mm.

Advertisement

Also Read: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 To Launch in India Tomorrow, All You Need to Know

It goes without saying that the 450 CC oil-cooled single-cylinder engine will be more powerful than the 411 cc engine now in use. Compared to the present 411 cc unit, which likes to stress up very readily when given the beans, we anticipate that this powertrain will be substantially calmer and less buzzy.

Additionally, it has a round headlamp, a small windscreen, and front crash protection. The bike has upside-down fork suspension up front and a mono-shock at the back, and it has wire-spoke wheels. An estimate of the motor’s output is 40 BHP and 40 Nm. A slip and assist clutch might be used to connect it to a 6-speed transmission.

Even though the test mule appeared to be nearly production-ready, Royal Enfield will probably only introduce the Himalayan 450 next year. In India, its competitors will include the KTM 390 Adventure and the Yezdi Adventure.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here