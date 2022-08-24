Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Teased Ahead of Official Launch

Royal Enfield has long been working on an updated version of its popular adventure tourer, Himalayan. Dubbed Himalayan 450, the upcoming motorcycle was already passed the testing phase in real-life conditions. And Royal Enfield may just have offered the first official look of the Himalayan 450. The company posted a teaser video on its social media platform that featured an ADV being tested in off-road conditions. The motorcycle appeared to be part of the Himalayan clan. The text on the video, “Testing 1,2,3,…" further hinted the bike could be the Himalayan 450.

The Himalayan 450 will be built on the new K1 platform and it’s likely to come with a higher seat positioning. With a focus on offering a better off-roading experience than its predecessors, the new motorcycle is likely to sport upside-down Kayaba front forks and a mono-shock at the rear end.

Advertisement

The 450cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine of the new Himalayan is set to boost the bike’s existing power output. The new engine, a 6-speed manual gearbox, is expected to come with abilities to deliver 40 Bhp of power and 40 Nm of peak torque.

The 411cc offered with the standard Himalayan delivers a peak output of 24.41 PS @6500 rpm and 32 Nm @ 4000-4500 rpm. The Himalayan 450 could ride on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear tyres with spoke wheels. Handling the braking duties will be disc brakes on both ends. A larger fuel tank and digital instrument cluster are some of the other upgrades that are expected on this Royal Enfield offering.

Advertisement

Also Read: Honda CB300F Dealer Dispatch Begins Pan India

While the final word on the pricing is yet to be out, a premium over the standard Himalayan price is expected.

The launch of the Himalayan 450 is set to ramp up the competition in the ADV segment in India which features the likes of KTM 390 Adventure and Yezdi Adventure among others.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here