Royal Enfield Himalayan Gets These Three New Colours at Rider Mania 2022

Royal Enfield has officially introduced three new colour schemes for the Himalayan at the 2022 Rider Mania. It was rumoured from the last few months that the motorcycle is going to get fresh paint shades but it is at Royal Enfield’s biggest event of the year in Goa, that the Himalayan in these new colors has made its first public appearance.

The buyers can now avail the Himalayan in a total of six colours: Glacier Blue (New), Sleet Black (New), and Dune Brown (New), Gravel Grey, Pine Green and Granite Black. These have been listed at the Royal Enfield official website as well.

Also Read: These Royal Enfield Handcrafted Scale Models at 2022 Rider Mania Cost Rs 68K, Here’s Why

Advertisement

In 2021, Royal Enfield Himalayan was presented in three colors Granite Black, Mirage Silver and Pine green, apart from the existing choices namely Rock Red, Lake Blue and Gravel Grey. But now with this reshuffle in the colour section, it has pulled the plug on Mirage Silver, Rock Red and Lake Blue.

There are no cosmetic and mechanical upgrades in the Himalayan line-up besides the introduction of three new colours. The price of the bike with these colours is not known yet. Presently, the Himalayan with its existing color range is priced between Rs 2.52-2.61 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2022 Rider Mania is a three-day long event between Nov 18-20 and the bikemaker has showcased a plethora of things here, ranging from the India premiere of the all-new Super Meteor 650 to its handcrafted 1:3 Classic 500 scale models among others.

Read all the Latest Auto News here