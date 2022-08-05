Royal Enfield Hunter 350 In Pics: Check Out It's Looks, Features and More in Detaill

Royal Enfield has revealed all the details of its latest addition to the bunch of classy motorcycles. The bike is called Royal Enfield Hunter 350. Hunter 350 is scheduled to be launched on 7th august, 2022. The Hunter 350 will be launched in two variants: Metro and Retro.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 - Stylish Side Profile (Credit: Manav Sinha, News 18) Royal Enfield Hunter 350 - Stylish Side Profile (Credit: Manav Sinha, News 18) Royal Enfield Hunter 350 - Good Quality Switches to operate light (Credit: Manav Sinha, News 18) Royal Enfield Hunter 350 - Analog Speedometer with the Instrument Cluster (Credit: Manav Sinha, News 18) Royal Enfield Hunter 350 - LED Tail Light with Halogen Turn Indicator (Credit: Manav Sinha, News 18) Royal Enfield Hunter 350 - Comfortable J-style seat with a seat height of 800mm (Credit: Manav Sinha, News 18) Royal Enfield Hunter 350 - Front Alloy Tubeless Tyre (Credit: Manav Sinha, News 18) Royal Enfield Hunter 350 - Rear Alloy Tubeless Tyre (Credit: Manav Sinha, News 18) Royal Enfield Hunter 350 - Hunter Branding (Credit: Manav Sinha, News 18) Royal Enfield Hunter 350 - Side Look - Lower Angle from Front (Credit: Manav Sinha, News 18) Royal Enfield Hunter 350 - Side Look - Lower Angle from Behind (Credit: Manav Sinha, News 18) Royal Enfield Hunter 350 - 350 CC Engine (Credit: Manav Sinha, News 18) Royal Enfield Hunter 350 - Front Telescopic Suspension, 41mm forks with a travel of 130 mm (Credit: Manav Sinha, News 18) Royal Enfield Hunter 350 - 13 L Fuel Tank (Credit: Manav Sinha, News 18) Royal Enfield Hunter 350 - Rebel Blue Colour (Credit: Manav Sinha, News 18)
first published: August 05, 2022, 16:23 IST
last updated: August 05, 2022, 17:21 IST