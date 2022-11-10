Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Long Term Review: Evolution Complete!

Royal Enfield has been on a roll lately and seems like they just can’t go wrong. One after the other, they keep on launching motorcycles that are far beyond in quality and experience than the Enfields of old. And it all started with the Royal Enfield 650 twins. With those motorcycles, Royal Enfield embarked on a journey that would see them overhaul almost all of their motorcycles from top to bottom, in terms of price. While the 650 twins completely blew everyone’s mind with just how good they were, the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 seemed like an iterative update on the 350cc platform. Not to take away anything from them as they are brilliant motorcycles too, however, the generational leap felt yet to be made.

Until the Hunter 350 came around. You see, the Classic 350 had to carry forward the heritage and iconic stature of the outgoing Classic 350 so it had to be built to fit a certain mould. The same can be said for the Meteor 350 as well as it is seen as the spiritual successor to the Thunderbird. But when it comes to the Hunter 350, Royal Enfield had a clean slate and a chance to build something with an all-new identity - something that they last did with, you guessed it, the 650 Twins.

The reason why I am mentioning all of this is that, with the Hunter 350, the result has come out to be as good as it was with the 650s. The motorcycle feels unlike any other Royal Enfield built before because it is exactly that, it has no heritage or cult status giving a mould to be built into. And despite being the third motorcycle using the new J-series 350 engine, the Hunter feels like the signature representation of what the new 350cc Royal Enfields are capable of being.

And the highlight of our time with the Hunter 350 has to be the realisation of the fact that this RE is everything that you want a modern Royal Enfield to be.

Starting with the handling, the Hunter 350 is very unlike the other 350cc motorcycles that we are used to seeing all these years. It is not all about cruising in comfort instead, it is an excellent city carver. With sharp geometry, a wide handlebar and a neutral riding position, the Hunter was extremely fun to slice through traffic in. And being lighter than the other REs, it feels more comfortable to ride in almost every riding condition, even when parking the motorcycle. As a result, if you are someone who is buying their first Royal Enfield or perhaps, buying a motorcycle this heavy for the first time, then the Hunter 350 should absolutely be the one to go for - even over the Meteor and the Classic.

While the handling and ease of comfort is definitely the highlight of the Hunter, special mention has to be given to the design as well. Our test unit was the higher-spec Metro variant and it looks more modern than the lower-spec Retro variant thanks to additions like a wider rear tyre, a sporty grab handle for the pillion, and most importantly, alloy wheels. While the rest may add a visual appeal to the motorcycle, the addition of alloy wheels makes it so much easier to use as an everyday motorcycle. The reasoning is simple, if you have a flat tyre, the only challenge that you might have is finding a mechanic that is willing to fix it for you. On spoked-wheel Royal Enfields, like the Retro variant of the Hunter 350, the challenge is to find a mechanic that is willing to fix the puncture on a tyre being worn by a spoked wheel - something that you will find incredibly difficult. The mental ease that you get knowing you have an alloy wheel on a Royal Enfield alone makes the Metro variant the one to buy.

The Hunter also proved itself to be a good highway mile muncher as it can cruise at 100 km/h through the day and not feel stressed. This is also thanks to an updated engine mapping that Royal Enfield has applied to Hunter’s engine which makes it feel peppy as compared to the Classic and the Meteor which have different engine maps as well. And ‘peppy’ is the theme of the whole motorcycle. This is the first time Royal Enfield has fitted 17-inch wheels both front and back on their motorcycle and that combined with a lighter weight and a shorter wheelbase, makes the Hunter feel more comparative to a 250cc motorcycle and that is something that a lot of people will love. Even the exhaust note sounds peppy as it is shorter than on other REs.

Other observations during our time with the motorcycle include a heavy-feeling clutch which can get tiresome to use in traffic and the brakes, which despite having a good bite, require q substantial amount of pull to get the best out of them. Lastly, the Halogen headlamps do a great job at illumination and it is something that we would much rather have as compared to a poorly performing LED unit, which is the case with a lot of new motorcycles these days.

So to sum it all up, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is everything that you expect a modern motorcycle to be. In simple words, the evolution that RE embarked upon, for their 350cc bikes, with the Meteor 350 now finally seems complete. In even simpler words, it is the Interceptor equivalent in its class. While this may be in contrast to what legacy Royal Enfield buyers want from their motorcycle - a lazy handling package with a setup that works best when you don’t push the bike - it is also exactly what was needed for buyers who have not stepped into the world of Royal Enfield motorcycles thinking they are too big, heavy and cumbersome to ride. And with the option of the Classic and Meteor already being there, Royal Enfield has covered all the bases. However, even if you relate to the “Classic" idea of what a Royal Enfield should be like, the Hunter completely and wholly deserves your attention.

