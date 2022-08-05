All-New Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Unveiled by MD Siddhartha Lal

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is on the cusp of being officially launched. Days before the launch on August 7, the managing director of the Chennai-based bike manufacturer Siddhartha Lal presented the first look of the motorcycle via his Instagram handle.

A recent video on the Instagram profile of the Enfield boss shows the all-new Hunter 350 parked at a public place in Bangkok. Lal, in the video, is heard saying, “We’re here in lovely Bangkok and we have got something very exciting coming up. I am not sure if I am supposed to show you this but let’s have a quick sneak peek."

This is when the camera pans to the “lovely Hunter." The MD starts the bike and gives a few gentle twists on the throttle. Sharing the video, Lal, in the caption, wrote, “I am not really supposed to show you this yet, but I am the boss man. Presenting the beautiful, brand-new Hunter 350 from Royal Enfield."

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has got a dual-tone paint job done on the fuel tank while the rest of the body is painted in all black. The manufacturer has stayed away from chrome completely. The Hunter 350 is the first Royal Enfield bike to feature a 17-inch wheel set. The instrument cluster gets a pod-like finish, similar to the Royal Enfield Scram 411.

Coming to the performance, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 gets the same 350-cc J-series powertrain as the Meteor 350. The engine will churn out a maximum power of 20.2bhp at 6,000rpm and a peak torque of 27 Nm at 4,000rpm. The engine is coupled with a 5-speed transmission. Royal Enfield has claimed the Hunter 350 touches a top speed of 114 kilometres per hour.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is expected to be priced between the range of Rs 1.7 lakh and Rs 1.85 lakh. However, there is no official wordx on the price yet.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will compete with Jawa 42 and Honda CBS350 RS once it makes its debut.

