Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price Hike by up to Rs 5,000, Here's the New Variant Pricing

If you are planning on picking up a new Meteor 350 motorcycle soon, it is going to get a bit rougher on your pockets from this month, as Enfield has announced yet another price increase. Due to the removal of the Tripper Navigation pod, which was a result of the chip shortage, the price of the Meteor 350 was first increased in April and then decreased in May. The price reduction that took place in May has practically been completely covered by the current pricing. In addition, three new colours have been added, bringing the total number of paint jobs for the Meteor 350 to 13.

The Fireball Red/Yellow/Blue/Matt Green variation is now available for Rs 2,05,844, which is Rs 3591 more expensive than the prior price of Rs 2,01,253. The Stellar Blue/Red/Black variation has increased by Rs 4591 with a new price of Rs 2,11,924. The Stellar Pure Black Custom now costs Rs2,11,924, which is the smallest price increase of Rs 2754. Supernova Brown/Blue/Red variations were formerly offered for Rs 2,17,469, and after a price rise of Rs 4,592, they are now available for Rs 2,22,061, making them the most expensive variety.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 was introduced in 2020 and is based on the company's revolutionary “J" architecture. It has a low seat, high handlebars, and forward-set footpegs that contribute to an upright seating position and comfortable riding. Other technology includes an analogue speedometer with km/h and mph markings and a Digi-analogue instrument cluster with 8 tell-tale LEDs. The digital readouts on the display include, among other things, a service reminder, a fuel level bar, a clock, a gear indication, and an eco-indicator.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 now has a starting price range of 2,05,844 after the price increase. In August 2022, Royal Enfield plans to introduce the J-Series platform-based Hunter 350.

