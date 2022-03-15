Royal Enfield Scram 411 Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 2.03 Lakh

Royal Enfield has launched the Scram 411 in India at Rs 2.03 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle comes as a more urbanised version of the Himalayan Royal Enfield claims that there was a section of their customers who wanted the motorcycle to be a bit more city-friendly in terms of engine performance and ride quality. Hence, the Scram 411.

The motorcycle shares major components including the chassis, suspension, brakes and a few other things with the Himalayan. A few of the elements like the windshield and the rail beside the tank has been ditched to reduce the weight. The motorcycle is 6.5kgs lighter than the Himalayan as well.

The Scram 411 gets the same instrument cluster as the Meteor 350, minus the chrome borders. The main dial shows vital information like gear position indicator, odo, speed and others. Meanwhile, the optional trip meter which comes with Google Maps Navigation comes for the higher variants.

The motorcycle comes with the same 411-cc engine as the Himalayan. Royal Enfield, however, claims that the fuel injection is a bit more aggressive to suit its riding style. The engine outputs 24.3bhp and 32Nm of torque.

