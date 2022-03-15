Royal Enfield Scram 411 Review: Low-Key City Bike But Still Hungry of Adventure

Now the Himalayan was built for all roads and no roads. But Royal Enfield says that there was a segment of their customers who didn’t want as much as what the Himalayan had to offer. A much more urban-friendly motorcycle for that matter. So what did RE do? They subtracted the weight and a few of its touring capabilities and gave us this. The Scram 411. So we took a short ride from our hotel to the Bigrock Dirt Park in Bengaluru to see what the bike is all about.

Design

Now looks are subjective and on that front, the Scram did not disappoint us. The stance which is more hunkered down than the Himalayan, the comfy single-seat, the low handlebar and its overall persona that says it can outright take a beating seems like a visual formula that will catch your eye no matter what. But there are a few aspects that set this derivative apart from the inspirer. For instance, the windshield on the Himalayan has been traded in for a cast aluminium headlight cowl, the panels that hugged the tank has been ditched, the grab rail at the back has been cut down in size as well.

Not to forget Royal Enfield has also introduced a palette of new very attractive paint schemes. 7 to be precise out of which we were most opportune to ride the matte white and red colour. The paint finish like the new generation Himalayans are of superior quality, but we did manage to find inconsistency in the fit of materials here and there.

Features

Now let’s talk about the package and the Scram 411, in a lot of ways, proves to be strongly tethered to its Himalayan roots. Case in point, components like the chassis, suspension and brakes have been borrowed from the latter. However, this new package feels more civilised. Picture the Himalayan to be the elder brother who joined the army and Scram the younger one who joined the top rungs of the city police force.

The Scram gets the same instrument cluster as the Meteor 350 minus the chrome embellishments. The main dial shows vital info like gear position indicator, odo and an analogue speed dial. Meanwhile, the optional trip meter with Google Maps navigation is reserved for the higher variants.

Now, considering that RE wanted to make the motorcycle more urban-friendly, we could have done with alloy wheels at least as an option as the spoked wheels can often prove to be a hassle in case you face a puncture. Also, the motorcycle does not come with switchable ABS, so a helping hand for fun during the occasional trailing experience is out of the picture.

Ergonomics and Comfort

The Scram 411 gets a smaller 19-inch wheel at the front, which means that the rake is now tighter by about half a degree. This along with the low handlebar gives the Scram a riding posture that is a tad bit more committed. But none that will break your back during that occasional weekend trip or a long commute in the city.

The seats have the right amount of cushioning keeping fatigued and uncomfortableness at bay for a long time. Even while standing, in spite of the handlebar being about 60mm lower than the Himalayan, the Scram can be grabbed tightly by the tank and hence provide better control.

Engine and Performance

Now the Scram 411 is powered by the same 411-cc unit as the Himalayan. However, Royal Enfield says that fuel injection is a bit more aggressive to suit its riding style. Moreover, about 90 per cent of the torque is available at as low as 2,500rpm. How does that translate in the real world? Let’s find out.

In one word, fun. With the 5kilos shaven off the Himalayan, the Scram feel eager to climb up the rpm range with ease. The torque at the lower end starts out thick and is spread evenly throughout the rev range. While we did notice some vibrations in the 2,000 to 4,000 rpm mark, the ride after it was smooth and refined.

Ride Quality

Now as we mentioned before the suspension, brakes and chassis are all borrowed from the Himalayan. However, in the Scram, the components come together to make the motorcycle more nimble and agile. On less-than-good roads, the front and the rear suspension proved to be plush, eating up most undulations. Off the road, we felt the same setup could have been done with a bit more damping. The brakes, however, is where we discovered some room for improvement, as, under heavy braking, the setup lacked a proper bit and feel.

Conclusion

Now, the Scram 411 was built with one purpose. And that was multipurpose. I know that sounds odd but hear me out. Today, I rode the motorcycle on the highway, in the city and also through some very challenging trails. And as I stand here covered in dirt and sweat, I am happy. All because the motorcycle took up everything I threw at it with ease, without flinching one bit. So a Scrambler on your mind? Here’s one to look forward to.

