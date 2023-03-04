The Railway Ministry has released Rs 111 crore for four projects in Punjab. The sanctioned amount will be used to complete projects like Rigo Bridge and Limited Height Subways (LHS) at Sahnewal-Amritsar Junction crossing in Amritsar, Vande Bharat B Route in Ludhiana, and LHS between Sahnewal-Jalandhar junction.

As reported by News18 Hindi, out of the total sanctioned amount of Rs 111 crore 13 lakh Rs 48.79 crore will be used for the construction of the Rigo Bridge. Rs 4.99 lakh will be used for LHS at Sahnewal-Amritsar Junction crossing and Rs 46.90 crore for Vande Bharat B Route in Ludhiana. Rs 10.13 crore has been approved for LHS between Sahnewal-Jalandhar junction.

A delegation led by Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Tarun Chugh and chief of Amritsar Vichar Manch Arun Mehra had recently met the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to request the minister to fast-track the process to release funds and apprised him of the difficulties faced by Punjab residents. They further informed the minister that due to the renovation of the Bhandari Bridge in Amritsar, the traffic has been diverted to the old and dilapidated Rigo Bridge also called Mahavir Railway Old Bridge. Hence during peak hours, the century-old bridge cannot withstand traffic and may lead to mishaps.

The Rigo Bridge is in a dilapidated condition. One side of the walkway collapsed years ago and since then it has not been renovated. The other side of the walkway has also developed cracks.

Tarun Chugh while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the help told News18 Hindi, “Railway projects in Punjab is the result of PM Modi’s vision, his commitment towards the development of Punjab, and the motto of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas."

Chugh claimed that the problems of about 1 lakh people in Gurunagari Amritsar would be resolved with the redevelopment of the Rigo Bridge. The gridlock issue will be resolved while saving thousands of rupees on fuel. In addition, the B Route for Vande Bharat will improve Ludhiana’s connectivity with other towns and enable travellers to reduce their travel time.

