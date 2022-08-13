Rumoured Hero MotoCorp Xpulse 300 Spotted Testing in Ladakh

Amid plans to introduce an updated version of the Xpulse 200T motorcycles this year, Hero MotoCorp is also gearing up to make inroads in the sub-500 cc segment in India. The company is reported to be working on two 300cc motorbikes under the Xpulse brand name. While the details remain under wrap, two test units of the upcoming motorcycles were reportedly spied undergoing trials in Ladakh, reported Rushlane.

Touted to be the new Xpulse 300 and Xtreme 300S, the heavily camouflaged motorcycles seen in the spy shots sports RJ 14 number plates, which signals that they may have come from the automaker’s R&D facility in Rajasthan’s Jaipur. While the details of the motorbikes remain under wraps, the spy shot offers a broader idea about their design language and road presence.

With beefed-up bodywork, the rumored Xpulse 300 offers a sportier presence than its smaller sibling. The bike has a larger fuel tank, a high-mounted peak-shaped fender, and more comprehensive rear body panels.

The wheel size could be closer to the Royal Enfield’s Himalayan which has a 21-inch front and 17-inch rear end. Expect Hero to pack the motorcycles with disc brakes on both ends and dual channel ABS as stands.

The bike rides on spoked wheels and the engine bash plate paired with the high ground clearance make it suitable for off-road adventures. It also has a red-colored trellis frame, petal disc brakes, and a chrome-finished side stand.

The upcoming bikes are likely to sport the 300cc engine and chassis combination that was unveiled by Hero MotoCorp in 2020. Hero MotoCorp also has an upgraded version of Xtreme in the pipeline. Touted to be branded as Xtreme 300S sports a similar design language as its smaller siblings but packs the punch with the increased power. The bike will be a 300cc liquid-cooled motor that will likely be tuned to produce an output of 30 bhp of power and 25 Nm of peak torque.

More details on the bikes are likely to come with the official announcement of the launch.

