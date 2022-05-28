Russia-Ukraine War Delays Manufacturing of Indian Railways' Vande Bharat Express; Here's Why

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has also affected the Indian Railways. The production and manufacturing of Vande Bharat Express, also known as Train 18, the most popular train of Indian Railways, is running late due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

The reason is that the wheels of the Vande Bharat Express train come from Ukraine, the largest producer of train wheels in the world. But due to the war, there was a lot of delay in the arrival of wheels from Ukraine in India, thus also delaying work on Vande Bharat Express. However, after the arrival of the wheels of the first train, the railways have found an alternative.

ALSO READ: Indian Railways Cancels 1,050 Trains on May 28, May 29

Advertisement

PM Modi had announced on the occasion of Independence Day that Vande Bharat Express trains would be run from 75 cities in India. Hence, the Indian Railways is making 75 Vande Bharat Express trains. They are being manufactured at Integral Coach Factory, Chennai.

At present, the wheels of one train have reached India from Ukraine while the wheels of the second train are about to arrive. The Indian Railways has entrusted a Chinese company with the wheels of the remaining trains. Apart from this, the Indian Railways is also trying to manufacture the wheels of Vande Bharat Express in India.

Vande Bharat Express train is the fastest train in India. It can hit a top speed of 180 kilometres per hour and the maximum permissible speed of the train currently is 160 kmph due to the railway infrastructure limitations in the country.

The train made under the ‘Make in India’ mission has been prepared at a very low cost, and it has presented a new picture of Indian Railways to the world. The train, which competes with the European look and standard, is being made in Chennai at the Integral Coach Factory.

Nirmala Sitharaman announced on February 1, during the presentation of Union Budget 2022-23, that 400 new and more efficient Vande Bharat trains will be manufactured in the next three years.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.