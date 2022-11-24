Satna Railway Station To Soon Get World-Class Facilities

After Madhya Pradesh’s Rani Kamlapati railway station was made world-class, Satna is next in line, along with Bhopal, Jabalpur and Bina, to get world-class facilities. The Railways has planned to equip 199 other stations across the country with world-class facilities. The residents of Satna will be elated to know that their station will also be included in the top-200 stations of the country, for which the preparations are underway.

Satna is already considered one of the most beautiful and convenient stations in the Vindhya region and with the addition of world-class facilities, the station moves up a notch. Satna Junction station situated on the Howrah-Allahabad-Mumbai rail route is operated under Jabalpur Railway Division of West Central Railway. There are more than 200 trains daily passing through the railway station, which is considered one of the busiest in the country.

Rahul Srivastava, CPRO of West Central Railway Jabalpur Division, said that the outline of the station is being prepared to keep in mind the culture and identity of the city. It has been found in the assessment that there is a possibility of an initial expenditure of about Rs 200 crore.

Rani Kamlapati station now has facilities like escalators, elevators, food courts, shopping junctions, air-conditioned waiting rooms, VIP lounges and more, all of which will also soon be implemented at Satna railway station. The station will also be under constant surveillance with CCTV cameras installed in key areas of the station.

