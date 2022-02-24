See Hyundai Discount Offers of up to Rs 50,000 on i20, Grand i10 Nios and More

With the month of February coming to an end, Hyundai India has decided to slash the prices of some of its cars by giving lucrative discounts. The move is believed to be aimed at making the market more competitive when other auto manufacturers like Tata and Honda are also wooing the customers with heavy discounts this month. Hyundai India is offering significant discounts on its cars like the i20, Aura, Santro and Grand i10 Nios. The discounts can go up to Rs 50,000 where buyers can benefit from exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and cash discounts as well. However, one can only enjoy the offers till February 28.

Offers available for Hyundai cars this month:

The newer version of Hyundai’s one of the best-selling cars, Santro, also comes with a discounted price this February. One can avail of benefits up to Rs 40,000 while buying the Hyundai Santro. But, it must be noted that the discount is only available on the petrol variant of the 5-seater car. The CNG model of the Santro has not been given any discount.

Meanwhile, the Grand i10 Nios and Aura get the highest offers among the discounted Hyundai cars. Customers can get a discount of up to Rs 50,000 while bringing home a new Grand i10 Nios or Aura. The offer is applicable on both the diesel and petrol variants whereas the CNG version has been exempted.

The South Korean automaker has also announced offers for its stylish hatchback, Hyundai i20. Buying the car this month can save you up to Rs 40,000. These include some cash discounts, corporate offers and exchange bonuses as well. The discount has been given for all the versions of the car be it diesel or petrol. Currently, the car is priced at a starting of Rs 6.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

Unfortunately, Hyundai India has only offered discounts for the above-mentioned hatchbacks. Its other popular SUVs and Sedans like Creta, Tucson, Venue, Verna, Elantra and Alcazar do not get any offer.

