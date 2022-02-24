See New Mahindra SUV Discount Offers of up to Rs 81,500 on XUV300, Scorpio and More

Popular Indian automaker Mahindra has introduced a series of discount offers on its select models for February 2022. The benefits that go up to the tune of Rs 81,500 are available on the XUV 300, Scorpio, Alturas G4, Bolero, and Marazzo. The company’s latest launch XUV700 and the likes of Thar and Bolero Neo, however, have been left out of the offer. The discount benefits which include exchange bonus, cash and corporate discount shall be applicable on all purchases made in February 2022.

Mahindra Bolero

One of Mahindra’s most popular SUVs, the Bolero is available for grabs with discount benefits of up to Rs 24,000. This includes a flat cash discount of Rs 6,000 exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and an additional corporate discount of Rs 3000.

Mahindra Marazzo

The offers on the Marazzo MPV include an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and corporate benefits of Rs 5,200. With the available cash discount of Rs 20,000, the MPV is being offered with total benefits of Rs Rs 40,200

Mahindra XUV300

The compact SUV from Mahindra, the XUV300 is also available with attractive offers of up to Rs 69,003. This includes a flat cash discount of Rs 30,003, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 25,000. Additionally, there are other offers of up to Rs 10,000.

Mahindra Alturas G4

The Mahindra Alturas G4 which is among the most expensive offerings from the automaker with a starting price of Rs 28.84 lakh (ex-showroom price Delhi) gets the highest discount offers. With a combination of exchange bonuses of Rs 50,000, a corporate discount of up to Rs 11,500, and other additional offers that go up to Rs 20,000, the SUV is available with total benefits of Rs 81,500.

Mahindra Scorpio

The Scorpio SUV is available with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000, corporate benefits of up to Rs 4,000, and other rebates of up to Rs 15,000 on all variants.

