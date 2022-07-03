Several IndiGo Flights Delayed Nationwide Due to Crew Shortage; DGCA Seeks Explanation

Several IndiGo flights across the country were delayed due to a shortage of crew members. Around 50 flights were disrupted on the IndiGo network on Saturday even as the ministry of aviation said 45 per cent flights were impacted. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) took cognizance of the issue and ordered the airline to issue a clarification as to the delays, officials said.

Officials of DGCA said the regulatory body had taken strong cognizance against IndiGo and sought a clarification behind the massive delays countrywide.

There has been a demand for airline tickets as Covid-19 cases recorded a major dip over the past month or so. IndiGo on Friday (July 1) started operating additional flights on Delhi-Leh, Delhi-Srinagar and Lucknow-Pantnagar routes to cater to increased demand for travel to Ladakh, Uttarakhand and Kashmir.

“We are pleased to strengthen our network by adding frequencies on Delhi-Leh, Delhi-Srinagar and Lucknow-Pantnagar routes, catering to increased demand for travel to Ladakh, Uttarakhand and Kashmir," said Sanjay Kumar, chief strategy and revenue officer, IndiGo.

(With PTI inputs)

