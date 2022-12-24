Several Trains in Asansol Division Cancelled Due to Construction Work; Check List

Several trains in the Sitarampur-Jhajha section of the Asansol division will remain cancelled from December 25 to January 8. The railway board of the Asansol division has decided to place a stoppage from 7 am to 5 pm on December 25 due to the construction work in the Madhupur-Jasidih sections and in both up and down sections of Sitarampur-Jhajha. Hence, there will be a power and traffic block in these sections.

Due to this development, the following trains will remain cancelled from December 25 - January 8:

Advertisement

Train Number- 03769 from Jasidih to Jhajha MEMU

Train Number- 03582 Banka to Jasidih Passenger Special train

Train Number- 03770 Jhajha to Jasidih MEMU

Train Number- 03581 Jasidih to Banka Passenger Special train

Train Number- 03539 Andal to Jasidih Passenger Special train

Train Number- 03538 Jasidih to Andal Passenger Special train

Despite the power block, there are certain trains that will operate as scheduled for shorter distances likes:

Train number 03573/03572, from Mokama-Jasidih-Mokama MEMU service, will be terminated at Jhajha and its return journey will start from Jhajha station.

Train number 03675/03676 from Asansol-Jhajha-Asansol MEMU service will be terminated at Madhupur and its return journey will start from Madhupur station.

Train number 13207/13208 from Patna-Jasidih-Patna MEMU Express will be terminated at Jhajha and the return journey will start from Jhajha station.

Train Number- 18183 Tatanagar-Danapur Express will be terminated at Asansol on December 24 and January 7.

Train Number- 18184 from Danapur-Tatanagar Express will commence its journey from Asansol on December 25 and January 8.

Advertisement

The service of train number 03681, the Asansol-Jasidih passenger special train, will be terminated at Madhupur.

Train number 17321 from Vasco-da-Gama-Jasidih Express will be terminated at Madhupur on December 23 and January 6.

Read all the Latest Auto News here