Several Trains Of Howrah Division To Remain Cancelled Next Week; Check List

Following the interlocking work, trains operating between Shaktigarh-Palasit and Rasulpur in the Howrah division will remain cancelled for a few days next week. The movement of the trains to West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan will remain affected until the work is finished.

Speaking with the media, Pankaj Kumar Singh, the spokesperson of the Eastern Railways Zone, said that express trains like Ballia-Sealdah Express, Gorakhpur-Kolkata Express and Kathgodam-Howrah Express will remain cancelled for a few days. Check the list of cancelled trains

Train Number- 13106, Ballia-Sealdah Express will remain cancelled from September 14 to 17.

Train Number- 13105, Sealdah-Ballia Express will remain cancelled on September 13 to 16.

Train Number- 15050, from Gorakhpur to Kolkata Express running from Gorakhpur on September 14 will remain cancelled.

Train Number-15047, Kolkata to Gorakhpur Express will remain cancelled on September 15.

Train Number- 15052, Gorakhpur to Kolkata Express will remain cancelled on September 15.

Train Number- 1505, Kolkata to Gorakhpur Express will remain cancelled on September 16.

Train Number- 15048, Gorakhpur to Kolkata Express will remain cancelled on September 13.

Train Number-15049, Kolkata to Gorakhpur Express will remain cancelled on September 14.

Train Number-13020, Kathgodam-Howrah Express will remain cancelled from September 12 to 18.

Train Number- 13019, from Howrah to Kathgodam Express will remain cancelled from September 10 to 16.

Train Number-19607, from Kolkata to Madar service will remain cancelled on September 12.

Train Number 19608, from Madar to Kolkata rail will remain cancelled on September 12.

Train Number-12988, from Ajmer to Sealdah will remain cancelled from September 13 to 15

Train Number- 12987, from Sealdah to Ajmer train will remain cancelled from September 14 to 16.

