Shahid Kapoor Buys New Bespoke Ducati Scrambler 1100 Worth Rs 11 Lakh

If you live in Mumbai, chances are that you might see a chunky set of wheels being ridden by a hunky-looking man. Well, let us save you some time and tell you that that man will be none other than Shahid Kapoor.

It is no surprise that Shahid is a big petrolhead and an equally big bike buff. As a result, Shahid’s garage houses some of the most attractive-looking and power-packed motorbikes available in the market. Shahid’s bike collection includes a Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, BMW G 310 R, and the Yamaha MT-01, among others.

Recently, the actor flaunted the latest addition to his bike collection, the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Special. Sharing a video of himself getting ready to zoom off on the road on his Ducati, Shahid, in the caption, wrote, “Going to be riding to work a lot more often. See if you can spot me around the city?"

This is not the first time that the 1100 special Ducati Scrambler has made an appearance on the 41-year-old actor’s Instagram account. Here is one picture where Shahid has donned the classic biker look with his leather jacket, long hair, and of course, the 1100-cc beast.

The Volkswagen Group-owned Ducati has revived the Scrambler dual-sport, 1960s version and catapulted it into contemporary times and tarmac in the form of Ducati Scrambler 1100 Special. This is why the motorcycle looks retro but manages to turn heads at least once. The Ducati Shahid owns boasts of dual chrome exhausts, spiked wheels, and a black frame complemented by gold front forks and aluminium mudguards.

The bike is powered by 1100-cc L-Twin motor belts that manage to churn out a peak torque of 88Nm and a maximum power of 83bhp. In addition, the bike is tech-laden with features such as ABS, LCD Console, multiple bike riding modes, among others. The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Special claims to go from 0-100kmph in a humble 3.7 seconds and can tough top speeds of 209kmph. In India, the bike is priced between the range of 11 lakhs – 13.7 lakhs.

