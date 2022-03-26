Shark Tank India's Ghazal Alagh Buys Audi e-Tron Electric SUV Worth Rs 1.17 Crore

Reality show judge and Mamaearth founder, Ghazal Alagh recently added a new Audi e-Tron EV to her car collection. The entrepreneur purchased the top trim of the vehicle, e-Tron Sportback 55 worth a whopping Rs 1.17 crore (ex-showroom). Posting pictures with the Red colour car on Instagram, Ghazal announced her new ‘journey’ to a sustainable future with the new EV. In the caption shared along with the post, Ghazal added, “After all, we are here to leave a better world for our children. I am continuously working towards making that change. What about you?"

In terms of looks, the Audi e-Tron sports the brand’s conventional stylish language with a few new additions enhancing the overall appeal. On the front is a large hexagonal grille with a matt grey finish and prominent bonnet lines adding a bulky look to the car. The car drives on massive 20-inch wheels with yellow callipers. The e-Tron has an elongated body profile with the rear end getting integrated spoilers and connect taillight. The company has added charging ports on both sides.

The EV gets a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, wireless charging facility, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ambient lighting, and optional air purifier inside the cabin along with hosts of several other features.

With the e-Tron, Audi is offering a home-mounted 11 kW AC wall charger along with a charging cable compatible with a 15-ampere socket. There’s also the option of a DC charger that the buyers can get from the Audi dealerships

The e-Tron is packed with a 95kWh battery that supplies power to its two motors placed on each axle. The EV can produce up to 408 bhp of power and 664 Nm of peak torque when being driven on Sports Mode. In regular modes, the e-Tron can produce up to 360 bhp of power and 561 Nm of peak torque. And even with that kind of power, the e-Tron can go up to 484 WLTP Range in a single full charge.

