Indian Railways has planned to launch a special train from Okha in Gujarat to Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh to ease the festive rush ahead of the Holi festival. The Holi special train will cover a distance of 3,364 km between Okha and Naharlagun within two and half days. This special train is going to help the passengers from Shivpuri of Madhya Pradesh.

The train will reach Nahalagun from Okha via Dwarka, Ahmedabad, Godhra, Ratlam, Ujjain, Guna, Shivpuri and Gwalior. It will also pass through Etawah, Prayagraj and Varanasi stations in Uttar Pradesh. The train will pass through Bihar, West Bengal and Assam to reach Arunachal Pradesh.

Keeping in mind the convenience of passengers, 10 AC coaches and a dozen sleeper class coaches have been attached to this Holi special train.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee member Dhairyavardhan said that train number 09525 and 09526 Okha-Naharlagun Express will ferry passengers from Pakistan’s maritime border with India, Dwarka, Gujarat to the Himalayan border between India and China.

Dhairyavardhan further shared other details as well about the timings of this train. He said that passengers can board the train from Shivpuri at 2 am and reach Dwarka at 2:30 am the next day. The train will take a slightly longer time to reach Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh from Shivpuri. Dhairyavardhan said that, if passengers board the train at 22:00 pm on Wednesday night, they will reach Naharlagun at 4 am on Friday.

According to Dhairyavardhan, the Guna-Etawah railway line in Madhya Pradesh has a lot of potential and it could be utilised in a productive manner. He had submitted a written proposal to railway authorities regarding that as well. Dhairyavardhan said that he is finally happy that a train has been started for the residents of Shivpuri.

