Shridham Express, Garib Rath From Jabalpur To Get Additional AC Three-Tier Coaches

To improve the ticket availability for passengers planning to go from Jabalpur to Nizamuddin and Mumbai, Shridham Express and Garib Rath will soon get additional AC three-tier coaches. Shridham Express will be travelling from Jabalpur to Nizamuddin and Garib Rath Jabalpur and Mumbai stations. Increasing the number of coaches will make it easier for hundreds more to book tickets on these trains.

Until now Shridham Express had only four AC three-tier coaches attached. This created a huge problem with the waiting list for AC 3 tier on this train. Now, the Jabalpur Railway Division has decided to permanently add two AC three-tier coaches to this train. Passengers booking to travel to Narsinghpur, Gadarwara and Itarsi will also be able to avail of the facility of additional seats.

According to the Railways, both third AC coaches will be installed in train number 12192 Shridham Express going from Jabalpur to Hazrat Nizamuddin on January 4, as well as in train number 12191 Shridham Express coming from Nizamuddin to Jabalpur from January 5.

An additional AC three-tier coach will be installed in the Garib Rath train that will be starting from Jabalpur on January 4 to go to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The passengers travelling from Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Gadarwara, Itarsi and Harda stations will be able to enjoy additional ticket reservations for this train due to the addition of the extra AC three-tier coach. About 78 berths will be cleared for passengers going from Jabalpur to Mumbai.

AC three tier is the most economical AC coach tier in trains making it a popular demand for several people. This is because passengers can avail of an AC coach berth in three tiers without spending too much extra from their pockets.

People travelling in Garib Rath and Shridham Express should note this announcement and make necessary reservations before the additional seats run out too.

