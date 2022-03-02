Simple One Electric Scooter Gets Battery Upgrade Option with Over 300 Kilometre Range

Simple Energy has launched an additional battery pack option for its flagship electric scooter, Simple One, to offer customers 300+ kilometres of range on a single charge. Those interested would be able to opt for the additional battery pack option during the final payment, with deliveries beginning in June 2022. With a capacity of 1.6 kWh, the battery pack will enable the Simple One to cross the 300 km mark – a big step up from the 235+ km from the scooter’s standard configuration. Notably, this battery can be easily stowed in the boot of the scooter. The Simple One can be booked for a price of Rs 1,947 and will be delivered starting June, this year. There are additional upgrades in the pipeline, which will be announced in the coming weeks.

Commenting on the new battery pack, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO, Simple Energy, said, “When we conceived the Simple One, we had the aim of offering an electric scooter that could offer enough range for users to not have to worry about range or charging. Offering an extra battery will allow power users to reach destinations that no other electric two-wheeler in India can. This additional battery can easily fit in the boot of the scooter offering a range of over 300 km. This is a big milestone – not just for Simple Energy, but for the EV industry. This move will also go a long way in bolstering the perception of electric scooters."

The Simple One, along with the advanced additional battery, is priced at Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The original variant without the extra battery will continue to be available at Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Recently, Simple Energy announced that the scooter will come with an upgraded 8.5 kW motor, capable of producing 72Nm of torque. The Simple One electric scooter has a real-world range of 203 km (up to 236 km in ideal conditions), fast charging support, a huge 30-litre boot and a host of smart features such as onboard navigation, riding modes, phone app, call and music control and much more.

Simple Energy aims to be at the forefront of the ongoing global transition to clean transport. Its flagship product, Simple One, will be produced at phase 1 of the company’s manufacturing unit located at Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The manufacturing plant has an annual production capacity of up to 1 million units. The factory is currently getting ready for mass manufacturing and will be operational in the coming weeks.

The company has also commissioned a second plant in Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu, which will spread across 600 acres and have a capacity of 12.5 million units annually.

