Singapore Airlines Flight Escorted by Fighter Jets After Bomb Threat by Passenger

A Singapore Airlines flight SQ33 was escorted by air force’s F-16C/Ds fighter jets to safety at Changi Airport after a passenger made a bomb threat. Singapore’s Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) verified the bomb threat and it turned out to be false.

Besides the fighter jets, teams from The Singapore Army’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Explosives Defence Group and Airport Police Division were on site to verify the claims. The suspect has been arrested, said the MINDEF, adding that police investigations are ongoing.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a 37-year-old male passenger had allegedly claimed that there was a bomb in a carry bag, and had assaulted the crew. The Singapore Armed Forces and SPF were mobilized immediately, said the Defence Ministry.

