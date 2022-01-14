Skoda Kodiaq 7-Seater SUV Already Sold Out in India, Booked For Upto 4 Months

The Czech-based automaker, Skoda, recently relaunched their 7-seater SUV, Kodiaq. The company announced the starting price of the reworked SUV on Monday, which was Rs 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom value).

Earlier, the company revealed that the Skoda Kodiaq has been sold out with booking up to four months. Skoda announced that they have received bookings stretching for four months in just 24 hours, and anyone who now wants to buy the Skoda Kodiaq will have to wait for more than four months, reported Times of India.

Skoda has relaunched the facelift avatar of the Kodiaq after a hiatus of two years. The car will be offered by the Czech manufacturer as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) unit, which means that the car will be assembled locally at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen manufacturing facility in Aurangabad.

The car will run on the tarmac, neck and neck with the likes of Volkswagen Tiguan and Hyundai Tucson. The 7-seater SUV has been tweaked and twisted inside-out to construct a brand-new avatar of the Skoda Kodiaq. The car’s core is redesigned to suit the BS-VI emission norms. It comes in three trim levels – L&K, Sportline, and Style.

Before making its entry into the Indian markets, the new avatar Skoda Kodiaq made a global debut in April 2021, and the appearance of the Indian version is identical to the global one. The car gets new cosmetics, which includes a redesigned hexagonal front grille surrounded by chrome and crystalline LED headlights with DRLs. In addition, the car is honed with dual-tone alloys.

Coming to the performance, the 7-seater SUV gets a 2-litre TSI Petrol powertrain that manages to churn a peak power of 187 bhp, coupled with a peak torque of 320 Nm. The company claims that the SUV can reach from 0-100kmph in just 7.8 seconds.

The Skoda SUV has seen some modification in the interiors as well. The SUV comes with an 8-inch infotainment system with an inbuilt navigation system.

In addition, the car also gets three-zone climatronic air-conditioning and a panoramic sunroof.

