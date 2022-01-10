Skoda Kodiaq Facelift SUV Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 34.99 Lakh

Skoda has launched the 2022 Kodiaq in India at Rs 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom). After being absent from the Indian market for two years the car set to enter again with only petrol powertrains. The three-row SUV will be available in three variants including Style, Sportline and Laurin & Klement trim levels.

The pre-facelift model had the Style and Laurin and Klement trime levels too. The Sportline, which enters India for the first time is the one to be talked about. Similar to the Superb, the Sportline lends a more aggressive, sportier look with darkened trim elements on the exterior and darker upholstery finish on the inside as well – in comparison to the other two variants.

In terms of features, the 2022 Kodiaq will come with the same kit from the older SUV. Depending on the trim level, expect it to get features such as Matrix LED headlamps, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, virtual cockpit digital instrument screen, ambient lighting, three-zone automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, hands-free parking, front and rear parking sensors, nine airbags and more.

ALSO READ: Upcoming Skoda Kodiaq 7-Seater SUV Variants, Pricing Leaked Ahead of India Launch

Globally, the Kodiaq facelift also gets a larger 9.2-inch infotainment screen as an optional extra, which could be offered here too.

Unlike the outgoing model, which was diesel only, the Kodiaq facelift only comes with petrol engines this time. On offer is a 190-hp, 2.0-litre petrol engine, that’s shared with the Octavia and the Superb, and is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Unlike the sedans, which are two-wheel drive, the Kodiaq will get all-wheel drive as standard.

