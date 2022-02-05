Skoda Kodiaq SUV Sold Out for This Year in Just 20 Days After Launch

Skoda Auto India has confirmed that the recently launched 2022 Kodiaq facelift SUV is sold out within 20 days of its launch. Days after new prices for the Kodiaq were announced, the brand said that its customer allocations for the SUV have been completed for the year. All the units of the Kodiaq SUV, which the carmaker intended to sell in 2022, have been bought. The 1,200 units lined up in the first batch have been accounted for and buyershave a waiting period of up to four months.

Skoda has not revealed the number of units sold since launch on January 10 and has not confirmed the date for the arrival of the next batch of the SUV in India. The Kodiaq is brought in the country via Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kits and is assembled at the brand’s Aurangabad plant. Director Skoda India Zac Hollis shared a tweet to inform of the sell-out and express gratitude to Indian buyers.

Launched in three trims – Style, Sportline and Laurin & Klement -the Kodiaq came with subtle exterior cosmetic upgrades. The top-spec variant gets a revamped hexagonal grille with chrome surroundings, crystalline LED headlights and body-coloured bumper. Skoda also offers ambient lighting, ventilated front seats with cooling and heating functionality and an electrically operated panoramic sunroof. Hands-free parking, hill-start assist and electronic differential lock are among the other updated features

At the rear, the Kodiaq received turn indicators with Skoda lettering and sits on a set of new dual-tone alloy wheels alongside a functional roof rail in silver. The cabin gets dual-tone theme in black and beige colours. The new Kodiaq SUV is offered with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The engine is capable of generating a maximum output of 190 PS and 320 Nm of peak torque.

The Czech carmaker had launched the Kodiaq facelift SUV at ₹34.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices are likely to go higher in the upcoming months

