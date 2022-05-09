Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition SUV Launched in India at Rs 15.99 Lakh

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo edition has been launched in India starting at Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Here is the variant-wise pricing of the new model.

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.0 TSI MT - Rs 15.99 lakh

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.0 TSI AT - Rs 17.69 lakh

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI MT - Rs 17.89 lakh

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI DCT - Rs 19.49 lakh

This makes Monte Carlo effectively the top-spec Kushaq on sale in India right now. On the outside, the SUV does away with chrome and instead comes with blacked-out design elements. It gets Monte Carlo badging and the roof is finished in black as well. On the sides, there are new 17-inch alloy wheels and the brake callipers are painted red on the 1.5 TSI variants. The Monte Carlo edition will come in two colour options – Red and White.

Interior changes include a dual-tone themed cabin sporting the red and black colour combination. The seats get new upholstery and there is Monte Carlo written on the headrests.

The big change comes in the form of the new 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster with red design elements and the car also comes with new aluminium pedals. Other than these changes, the car remains the same as the existing Style variant of the Skoda Kushaq.

It competes against the likes special editions of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, namely the Hyundai Creta Knight Edition and the Kia Seltos X-Line, which also get cosmetic updates like the Kushaq Monte Carlo.

