Skoda Kushaq Style Model with Dual-Airbags Discontinued, 2022 Variant to Have Six Airbags

Czech automaker Skoda’s Indian arm has reportedly discontinued their Kushaq Style variant that was equipped with two airbags. Instead, the fully-loaded 2022 variant will now come equipped with six airbags.

According to a RushLane report, the Kushaq Style’s top variant will now be available only with the option of six airbags. This revision will be applicable for all MY 2022 Skoda Kushaq Style units; however, all other variants of the model, including Active and Ambition, will continue to be offered with two airbags as standard. The Kushaq Style with six airbags was launched in November last year and it comes with front side and curtain airbags in addition to the driver and passenger airbags. However, customers will have to shell out Rs 70,000 more for the MY2022 trim, the report cited.

The company’s decision could also be a proactive move to ensure compliance with stricter safety norms, as the Indian government is planning to make six-airbags mandatory for all cars seating up to eight passengers. It is to be noted that several cars in the country already feature six-airbags, but it is mostly offered in top-spec trims. Then again, the new six-airbag rule/compliance will be different, as it will apply to all variants and trim levels. But that move is sure to cost the customers a lot more money to buy a four-wheeler.

The Skoda Kushaq is offered in three variants – the Active, Ambition and Style, which are based on Czech automaker’s India-specific MQB-A0-IN platform. They are currently available in only two petrol engine options - a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine, paired to a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed automatic unit, and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) unit.

The Style trim also gets the larger 1.5-litre, turbo-petrol engine, which can generate 148 BHP and 250 Nm and comes mated to a seven-speed DCT. The Kushaq is available at a starting price of Rs 10.50 lakhs of the base variant that goes up to Rs 17.60 lakh for the 5-litre DSG powertrain in the Style trim.

