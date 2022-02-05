Skoda Kushaq to Get Auto-folding OVRMs as Optional Accessory, Price Cut by Rs 15,000

Czech automaker Skoda is giving a Rs 15,000 cash discount on all variants of its compact SUV, Kushaq. The discount is not because of any special sale offer but due to the global shortage of semiconductors. We will explain how. The car manufacturer was recently forced to drop the auto fold feature of Kushaq's OVRM due to the shortage in supply of semiconductor chips in the international market. Now, with the feature being dropped, the company has extended a discount to the customers. Buyers who have paid for the 2022 Skoda Kushaq will be receiving this discount.

Sharing this information in reply to a tweet, Skoda India's director Sales, Service & Marketing Zac Hollis said the auto fold function would be upgraded in the vehicles once the semiconductors' supply chain returns to normalcy. The up-gradation will cost Rs 15,000 to the customer and hence the company has decided to offer the amount as a discount for the time being.

The shortage of semiconductors has also forced Skoda's sister company Volkswagen to drop the auto fold OVRMs from the Taigun as well.

Based on Skoda's India-specific MQB-A0-IN platform, Kushaq is currently available in only two petrol engine options. The power terrain offering includes a 1-litre three-cylinder TSI unit capable of producing 113 PS of maximum power and 175 Nm of peak torque. There's also a 1.5-litre four-cylinder option that can deliver a maximum output of 148 PS and 250 Nm torque.

The car comes with choices of a 6-speed manual gearbox, 6-speed torque convertor for the three-pot and a 7-speed DSG transmission for the 1.5L unit

Skoda Kushaq is available at a starting price of Rs 10.50 lakhs of the base variant that goes up to Rs 17.60 lakh for the 5-litre DSG powertrain in the Style trim. The Kushaq is placed in competition with compact offerings like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Hector and others.

