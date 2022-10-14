Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun Get Full 5 Star Crash Test Safety Rating from Global NCAP

The INDIA 2.0 cars Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun from Skoda Auto Volkswagen India have been accredited with Global NCAP ratings of 5 stars, the highest in the segment. With this recognition, the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun have become the first models ever to achieve 5 stars for both adult and child occupant protection. As per the company, the Group’s INDIA 2.0 project set out to custom-make cars of European quality standards to cater to domestic and overseas markets.

Global NCAP’s updated crash test protocols assess frontal and side impact protection for all tested models, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), pedestrian protection, and side impact pole protection assessments are also required for vehicles scoring the highest star ratings. Assessed in their most basic safety specification, with ESC fitted as standard, the models demonstrated a stable structure in the frontal impact, adequate to good protection for adult occupants, and marginal to good protection in the side impact scenarios. Child occupants received full protection during the front and side impacts.

WATCH Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun Crash Test:

Piyush Arora, Managing Director, and CEO of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India said, “The Volkswagen Group has always focused on providing the highest level of safety across its model range. Safety has always been central to our R&D process. The Made-in-India, Made-for-India MQB-A0-IN platform is no exception. It has been internally tested for various impacts and is developed with a key focus on safety. This is an important milestone and a gratifying accomplishment for us, as both our INDIA 2.0 SUV models have achieved the pinnacle of global safety standards. Since the launch of the Skoda Kushaq and the Volkswagen Taigun, both cars have established a strong market presence and contributed significantly to the success of the brand and the Group in India. I am confident that this recognition will help continue our brands’ growth momentum."

Christian Cahn von Seelen, Executive Director of Sales and Marketing, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India said, “For the Volkswagen Group, the safety of our customers and their loved ones is paramount. Safety in our cars is not an optional accessory, it forms the core of our DNA. The design, dimensions, and materials used in the cabin may differ among our car models, but one constant is our rigorous pursuit of keeping the driver and occupants safe in our cars. I am proud and humbled that a prestigious organisation like Global NCAP has acknowledged our efforts, awarding the highest safety ratings for the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun, especially the never attained level of child safety."

The Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun come equipped with a range of active and passive safety features. These include three-point seat belts with adjustable headrests for all passengers, Seat-belt Reminder for the front seats, up to six airbags, Roll-over Protection, ISOFIX for child protection, Hill Hold Control, Electronic Stability Control with ABS and Electronic Brake-force Distribution as standard, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Electronic Differential Lock System, Multi Collision Braking, Brake Disc Wiping and Rear Parking Sensor with a camera – not to forget impact absorbing body components and Side Impact Protection Beam in the doors.

Riding on these strengths, both car brands have recorded exceptional sales growth in the region. Exports of the Volkswagen Taigun began earlier this year, while the Skoda Kushaq began being exported from India this month. Presently, SAVWIPL exports to 42 countries, including South America, the Indian Subcontinent, and the AGCC countries.

