Skoda Slavia 1.5-Litre TSI Launched in India, Prices Start From Rs 16.19 Lakh

Skoda Auto India has launched the 1.5-litre iteration of the Slavia in India. Earlier the company had launched the 1.0-litre version, for a starting price of Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The Slavia 1.5 TSI is offered in one, top-of-the-line premium variant (Style) with an option of two transmissions, the prices for which start at Rs 16.19 lakh and go up to Rs 17.79 lakh (ex-showroom), for the manual and automatic, respectively.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “Close on the heels of the launch of the Slavia 1.0 TSI, we are elated to launch the all-new Slavia 1.5 TSI today. This premium mid-size sedan is a completely different offering, with technology, capabilities and performance levels that are way above its segment. On offer are several firsts in its category, which will appeal to an audience that loves taking the wheel. The Slavia 1.5 TSI follows in the spirit and legacy of high-performance ŠKODAs from the past, and is the reason we have retained the option of a manual gearbox, along with the DSG automatic. We are confident our customers will experience and appreciate the distinction from the 1.0 TSI and enjoy the tangible and intangible embellishments that the 1.5 TSI offers."

Advertisement

The all-new Slavia 1.5 TSI is powered by an advanced 1.5-litre EVO-generation, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine making 150PS of power and 250Nm of torque. The claimed fuel efficiency figure for the Slavia 1.5 TSI’s powerplant is 18.72 km/l. The turbocharger features variable vane geometry, which produces more torque at a wider range of engine speeds. The cylinder liners are plasma-coated with a layer that measures just 0.15 mm, replacing cast-iron liners in the cylinder crankcase.

Also Watch:

Advertisement

The 1.5-litre equipped Slavia can be had with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG. The segment-first Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) in the Slavia 1.5 TSI’s engine automatically shuts down two cylinders under a low load, further reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. Furthermore, it is claimed that the 1.5 TSI can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.8 seconds.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.