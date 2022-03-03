Skoda Slavia 1.5-Litre TSI MT - First Drive Review​: Octavia vRS Reborn?

Sedans these days are sort of becoming like a rare species, almost on the brink of extinction, for some at least. But, that isn’t the case with Skoda. In fact, they have quite a legacy when it comes to sedans. In India, they’ve had the Octavia, Laura, Superb, and more recently, the Rapid. Not to mention a number of vehicles that the company has had in international markers. And now, there’s the brand new Skoda Slavia. So, what’s it like? Will it carry forward Skoda’s proud lineage of sedans? Well, we recently headed down to sunny Goa to answer all those questions for you. Now, we’ve already sampled the Slavia 1.0-litre, so please do not that everything on the inside and outside, at least design-wise remains the same. So, we’ll just be concentrating on the drive experience of the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI motor. If you do wish to read about the 1.0-litre-equipped, simply click here.

What’s the 1.5-litre TSI-equipped Slavi like to drive?

The Slavia is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, which also underpins the Kushaq. That immediately translates into a great balance between enthusiastic handling and ride comfort. In fact, the Slavia feels slightly more grounded thanks to its body shape. We got a chance to sample both the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre engines, but today, we’ll be focussing on the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI motor that produces 115hp and 175Nm of peak torque​, and is paired to a six-speed manual transmission. Just so you know, the 1.0-litre can be had with a six-speed torque converter unit, while the 1.5-litre comes with a seven-speed DSG gearbox along with the manual.

Once again, this engine doesn’t really feel particularly stressed despite its size. There’s a nice surge of power around the 2,000rpm mark, and the 999cc engine does a perfectly good job of moving things along in a hurry. In the corners, the Slavia feels quite confident but the suspension setup does feel slightly more biased to ride comfort. That said, the quality of the ride on the Slavia is excellent, especially thanks to those 16-inch wheels and the simply excellent 179mm of ground clearance The brakes too feel sharp and the Slavia overall does feel like a driver’s car. That’s not all, Skoda has also made sure that Slavia feels safe and secure with a number of safety features like six airbags, ABS, EBD, multi-collision brake, brake disc wiping, TPMS, electronic differential lock, hill hold control, ISOFIX mounts, brake disc wiping and traction control system.

Verdict

So, let me just reiterate a few points, it is the widest in its segment and has the longest wheelbase as well. It has the most powerful engine in the form of the 1.5-litre TSI engine, and if you’re on a budget, there’s the brilliant little 1.0-litre, too. All in all, the Slavia strikers quite a spectacular balance between dynamic handling, ride comfort, good looks and upmarket interiors. And, if Skoda can get the pricing right, well then, they just might have another winner on their hands, just like the Kushaq before it.

