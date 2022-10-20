Skoda Slavia 1.5 MT Long Term Review First Report: The Best of Both Worlds

When it comes to the world of cars, sedans hold a special place. They just fit “right" into the idea of what a car should be. There is a reason that if you ask someone to draw a car, they will outline a three-box design - a sedan - and not a hatchback or an SUV. Additionally, both hatchbacks and SUVs came into existence from desires such as being cost-efficient or rugged for off-road use. But the idea of a car, pretty much always has been a sedan. This is why if we look back at some of the most loved cars over the last few decades, most of them will be sedans indeed.

Today, however, things are changing. Cars are seen as utilities and feature lists sometimes take priority over spec sheets. And with the advent of sub-4 metre tax cuts, there has been an onslaught of compact SUVs in the market. While many may say that most of the new cars that are being purchased are SUVs, the other side of the coin is that most of the cars that are being launched in the first place are SUVs too. So if anyone decides to buy a new car, most of the “new" options in their budget are SUVs.

But the reason why I am mentioning these factors is that in the face of such situations, Skoda has been the torch-bearer for car lovers and is known for belting out classics like the several iterations of the Skoda Octavia and the Skoda Superb. And while they too are focusing on making SUVs for those wanting an SUV, they have not yet given up on the idea of sedans.

While the Octavia and the Superb have been great, it is Skoda’s most budget-friendly attempt that is the most impressive - the Skoda Slavia.

As a tester of new cars, most of the tests have been of SUVs too. However, upon the Slavia joining our long-term test fleet, the first few days were a gentle reminder of what makes sedans great. A long, low stance, a relaxed driving position, and connected driving dynamics make them the most enjoyable of the bunch.

The Slavia has been no different. With about 1000 km covered, the dominating takeaway has been just how good the Slavia is to drive. A big contributing factor has been the 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine of the variant we are driving, which costs about Rs 2 lakh more than the variants with the smaller 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine, and is pretty much the star of the story.

I’ll make it short, it is, frankly, one of the best engines to buy for under Rs 20 lakh for anyone who enjoys driving. The engine revs all the way to 6,500 rpm and pushes out the segment-best 150 horsepower and delivers 250 Nm of torque as low as 1600-3500 RPM. The direct-injection turbocharged engine pulls like nothing else in this segment and is much faster than the likes of the Honda City and much, much faster than the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. With the second gear pulling you over 100 km/h and the third taking you to about 160 km/h, the Slavia always has plenty of performance should the need arise. This engine comes with a choice of two gearboxes, a 7-speed twin-clutch automatic DSG or 6-speed manual transmission.

Our test unit comes with the 6-speed manual and the combination of this, with the larger 1.5-litre engine, makes it an absolute ace in terms of driving experience. Yes, being stuck in traffic means the left foot and the clutch lever have a meeting all too often, but should the road open up, the performance more than makes for it. More so, the Slavia eggs you on to go faster because having tall gears for better mileage figures and being turbocharged, you do have to wait to go past the 1,800 rpm mark to be in the meat of the power. As a result, you keep the engine on boil if you are in a spirited mood.

What’s even more fantastic is the fact that Skoda has given cylinder-deactivation technology on the Slavia which, in simple words, shuts down two of the four cylinders when it senses that the driver is not asking for a lot of power and acceleration. Additionally, the car also has an engine start-stop which automatically shuts the engine off while the car stands still and turns it back on again almost instantly as soon as you press the clutch pedal to initiate first gear when the light turns green.

While it is too early to give a verdict on the exact mileage the car delivers on long-term use, the initial numbers have been impressive. In choc-o-block traffic, the Slavia has been returning around 12 km/l but with easy driving and some open roads, the number goes up to 19 km/l which is impressive given the size of the car and the performance it packs under the hood.

It frankly is the best of both worlds. If you go easy, the car rewards you with good mileage and if you nudge it for a bit of speed, it is more than happy to deliver.

In the coming reports, we will talk about how the car has fared through some of the trickiest seasons - monsoon. And while this is a great start, could this be the perfect car for sedan lovers?

