Skoda Slavia vs Honda City Spec Comparison: Design, Features, Engine and More

After foraying into the mid-size SUV segment with the Skoda Kushaq, the Czech automaker is all set to launch its premium mid-size sedan – Slavia in the Indian car market. The car will succeed the Rapid and will likely hit dealerships in March 2022 and deliveries in the following month. The upcoming car will rival the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Slavia will be the second product based on the company’s MQB A0 IN platform that underpins the Kushaq as well. The platform not only makes the car longer, wider and taller than the Rapid but makes the vehicle the second-longest and the widest car in its segment.

Meanwhile, another car in the same midsize sedan segment – Honda City is also quite popular in the Indian automotive market. The fifth-generation City launched in May last year.

Now, let us look at the comparison between Skoda Slavia and Honda City.

Dimensions

Skoda Slavia

In the dimension aspect, the Skoda Slavia is longer (4,541 mm) and wider (1,752 mm) than its rival as it also has a larger wheelbase (2,651 mm) and better boot storage (521-litre) capacity compared to Honda City.

Honda City

In comparison, its Japanese rival measures 4,549 mm in length, 1,748 mm in width, 1,489 mm in height and it has a 2,600 mm wheelbase. The Honda City also offers a 506-litre boot space; however, the Slavia comes with 2 mm of extra height, ensuring a slightly better headroom for the occupants.

Engine

Skoda Slavia

Coming to the engine and transmission comparisons, the upcoming Slavia will be available in two different petrol engine trims. The smaller 1.0-litre unit comes mated with transmission options of a six-speed manual and automatic unit. The other one is a slightly bigger 1.5-litre unit that comes with a transmission option of a six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed DSG automatic unit. The 1.0-litre engine generates 113 bhp of power and 175 Nm of torque, while its larger 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged variant produces 150 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque.

Honda City

On the other hand, Honda City is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol model gets a 1.5-litre iVTEC motor that churns 119 bhp of power and 145 Nm of torque, which is paired to a six-speed manual gearbox and a CVT option as well. The City’s diesel model will get a 1.5-litre iDTEC engine, mated to a six-speed transmission, this unit delivers 98 bhp of power and 200 Nm of torque.

