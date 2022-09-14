Smoke Seen Coming Out of Air India Express Muscat-Cochin Flight, Passengers Evacuated

The Air India Express Muscat-Cochin flight caught fire at the Muscat airport on Wednesday afternoon. Reportedly, The wing of the aircraft caught fire and smoke was coming out of it. The incident happened when the passengers had boarded the plane and it was about to take off.

All the passengers and crew members were safely disembarked through the emergency door. There are no reports of anyone getting injured in this accident. The cause of the fire is still unclear and more details are expected to be shared by the authorities in due course of time.

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here