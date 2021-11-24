SpiceJet Brings Back Boeing 737 Max Aircraft After Recertification

Budget airline SpiceJet has recommenced flight services on Boeing 737 Max aircraft. Notably, the aircraft has been brought back after a gap of around two-and-a-half years.

The aircraft has been re-certified by the aviation regulator DGCA by using European standards. SpiceJet is the only operator of the 737 Max in the country. At present, the airline has 13 of these planes in its fleet.

It had earlier signed a $22 billion deal with Boeing for up to 205 aircraft in 2017. Consequently, the company plans to completely replace the older 737 NGs with Max in the coming months. It plans to induct 50 Maxs in 2022 and 2023.

The airline will be deploying these aircraft on both domestic as well as international routes. Besides, the aircraft’s services resume at a time when passenger traffic is showing healthy growth. However, jet fuel prices have also soared during this period.

“With significant cost saving capabilities, we expect a significant reduction in our operating costs improving our bottom line," said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.

Furthermore, the aircraft will play a key part in the airline’s strategy to expand its international and domestic operations.

“The return of the Max comes at the perfect time for SpiceJet. With passenger traffic picking up and the government allowing airlines to operate at full capacity, our new planes will allow us to expand our network ahead of the busy travel season and play a major role in our future expansion."

The 737 Max can fly non-stop to Singapore, Doha, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Kuala Lumpur, Tehran, Salalah, Kunming (China), Krabi, Moscow, Istanbul among other international destinations from various international airports in India.

Additionally, with one-stop, the aircraft can easily fly up to Finland, Norway, Morocco, London and Amsterdam. The Max 8 can fly up to 3,500 nautical miles which is approximately 19 per cent more than 737-800 enabling the airline to fly to newer destinations. In addition, it uses up to 20 per cent less fuel than older 737s.

