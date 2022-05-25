Spicejet Flights Delayed Due To Cyberattack; Situation Normal Now

Low-cost airline Spicejet said that some of its morning flights on May 25 got delayed after it faced a cyberattack last night. Spicejet in an official statement said, “Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now."

Spicejet hasn’t provided any details of the ransomware attack as of now. For those unaware, a ransomware attack is where the system get locked remotely through a malware infection and the hackers ask for money to unlock these systems. In most cases, hackers threaten to delete important files and make the computer unusable if money is not paid within a period of time through cryptocurrencies.

According to a recent report by Sophos, as many as 78 per cent of Indian organisations were hit with ransomware in 2021, up from 68 per cent in 2020, claimed a recently released Sophos. The survey also found out that the average ransom paid by Indian organisations that had data encrypted in their most significant ransomware attack, was US$1,198,475, with 10 percent of victims paying ransoms of US$1M or more.

About 78 percent of the organisations that had data encrypted, paid the ransom to get their data back, even if they had other means of data recovery, such as backups.

