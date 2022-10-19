SpiceJet Hikes Salaries of Captains and Trainers, New Payout Higher than Pre-Covid

SpiceJet, ahead of the Diwali festival, has announced a revised salary structure for its flying staff. The airline has increased the monthly salary of Captains, examiners and trainers to Rs 7 lakh for 80 hours of flying from the existing Rs 4.5 lakh. Furthermore, if the aforementioned people fly for 70 hours, then they are entitled to a remuneration of Rs 6 lakh per month.

The airline said that the hike will be applicable from November 1. Following the latest hike, the salary of Captains at SpiceJet will be higher as compared to their pre-Covid salary.

Salaries of Trainers (DE, TRI, LTC) and Senior First Officers has also been increased commensurately, said a Spicejet spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that SpiceJet has been consistently increasing the base salary of pilots. As compared to August, the September salary saw an increase of up to 10 per cent for Trainers and 8 per cent for Captains and First Officers. From October, salary was hiked by another 22 per cent for Captains and First Officers.

