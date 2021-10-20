SpiceJet to Commence Flights From Kushinagar Airport From Nov 26, Bookings Open Now

SpiceJet has announced the addition of Kushinagar to its domestic network starting 26th November 2021. The airline will add Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh as its newest UDAN destination and connect it with the National Capital. The airline will be connecting Kushinagar with two more key metros – Mumbai and Kolkata – starting 18th December, 2021.

Previously, SpiceJet added Pakyong, Kanpur, Jallandhar, Jharsuguda, Darbhanga, Jaisalmer among other cities to the country’s aviation map. The airline has the largest regional presence in India operating UDAN flights on multiple routes including Delhi-Kishangarh-Delhi, Delhi–Darbhanga–Delhi, Bengaluru–Darbhanga-Bengaluru, Mumbai-Porbandar, Mumbai-Kandla-Mumbai, Delhi-Jaisalmer-Delhi, Delhi-Jallandhar-Delhi, Delhi-Kanpur-Delhi, Delhi–Pakyong-Delhi and Kolkata–Pakyong–Kolkata amongst others.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet said, “I extend my heartiest congratulations to the historic city of Kushinagar and its residents for having their own international airport for seamless domestic and international connectivity. SpiceJet is tremendously proud to be an integral part of this new beginning and will be the first Indian airline to launch flights from Kushinagar starting November 26th, 2021, which also happens to be India’s Constitution Day and an occasion for each one of us to rededicate ourselves to the cause of nation-building under the leadership of our Hon’ble Prime Minister."

“The launch of our new UDAN flights to Kushinagar International Airport will give an impetus to tourism of this holy city where Lord Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana. We hope to see pilgrims from all over India and the world benefit from our new flights."

SpiceJet’s flights on the Delhi-Kushinagar-Delhi sector will operate four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays with prices starting at Rs 3662. The airline will be deploying its Boeing 737 and Q400 aircraft on these routes.

