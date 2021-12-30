SpiceXpress Eyeing Electrification of Freighter Fleet by 2024: Report

SpiceJet’s cargo division SpiceXpress is confirmed to explore the acquisition of electric freighters being developed by US-based Bye Aerospace (Denver Centennial). “We have signed a preliminary MoU [Memorandum of Understanding] to work collaboratively on this," confirmed Chief Executive Officer Sanjiv Gupta.

Gupta was responding to a query from ch-aviation following a report by The Hindu Business Line that SpiceXpress had inked an MoU with India’s Pifore Group to work together on a pilot project to promote carbon emission-free electric aircraft. Pifore in turn had signed an MoU with Colorado-based Bye Aerospace to deliver five electric cargo aircraft to be leased by SpiceXpress by 2024 and another five by 2026. The total investment was reportedly between Rs 300 million rupee (USD4 million) and INR500 million (USD6.6 million).

Pifore Group provides engineering, construction, and technical services for public/government agencies and private sector companies in India.

Bye Aerospace specialises in the design and manufacture of electric aircraft, including unmanned aircraft. The company is in the process of FAA certifying a family of electric aircraft, including:

1) the two-seat eFlyer 2;

2) the four-seat eFlyer 4;

3) the eight to twelve-seat seat eFlyer 800 business jet.

Gupta confirmed to ch-aviation that SpiceXpress is still in the process of being hived-off from its parent company, which will see it operating on its own Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC).

