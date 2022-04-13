Srinagar Airport Registers Record Single-day Flights, Passengers Footfall on April 11

The Srinagar airport handled its highest number of per day passengers at nearly 15,200 on Monday, with 7,305 arrivals, officials said. They highlighted that the number of flights have increased to the only civilian airport in Kashmir due to an influx of tourists who are escaping the heat of the plains.

“This (15,199) is the highest number of per day passengers and (102) flights handled at the Srinagar airport on any given day," an official said. The officials of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) said 7,305 passengers arrived at the Srinagar airport on Monday in 51 flights while 7,894 passengers flew out on the same number of flights.

While the number of flights have been increasing steadily over the past two weeks, the airport had registered its busiest day in terms of passengers on March 29 when 15,014 persons travelled through the airport.

Ahead of this, the officials at the Srinagar International Airport had announced that March 28 was the busiest day in the history of the airport as 90 flights with 15,014 passengers were handled.

“90 flights operated yesterday at the Srinagar International Airport with a passenger load of 15,014 which is the highest ever handled at this airport.

“Last time the highest figure was 13,700 passengers a day. Yesterday there were 45 arriving flights carrying 7,824 passengers and 45 departing flights with 7,190 passengers. We hope to register higher figures during the coming months since it is just the beginning of the tourist season in Kashmir."

The airport officials said that the challenge has been to thwart congestion. “Our concern is to ensure there is no congestion at the airport. We are upgrading the infrastructure and placing help desks at several places to ensure each passenger is facilitated."

