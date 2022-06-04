Star Air Launches Direct Flight Between Ahmedabad and Bhuj

Star Air is set to operate Bhuj as its 17th destination under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN. With the launch of the new destination, Star Air will operate its Embraer 145 jets for direct and connecting flights between Bhuj, Ahmedabad, and Belagavi as part of its summer 2022 schedule.

Star Air will operate five times a week between Bhuj, Ahmedabad, and Belagavi on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. This flight service between Ahemdabad and Bhuj covers 297kms of the distance between these cities in 60 minutes.

Shrenik Ghodawat, MD - Star Air, said, "We are pleased to announce Bhuj as our 17th destination. The launch of Bhuj would provide easy access to tourist attractions like the famous Rann Utsav, the Aina Mahal, and religious destinations including the Swaminarayan temple. Enhanced connectivity in Bhuj, will boost tourism, trade, and commerce in Gujarat. We hope to continue connecting many other regional cities to the travel map of India in the times to come."

Currently, Star Air offers scheduled flight services to 17 Indian destinations that include Ahmedabad, Ajmer (Kishangarh), Bengaluru, Belagavi, Delhi (Hindon), Hubballi, Indore, Jodhpur, Kalaburagi, Mumbai, Nashik, Surat, Tirupati, Jamnagar, Hyderabad, Nagpur, and Bhuj.

